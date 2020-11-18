Trina Solar signs $321m solar glass order

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a RMB2.1 billion ($320.5 million) purchase order to take 85 million m2 of photovoltaic glass from Changzhou Almaden.
Announcing the deal today, Trina said the glass would chiefly be used in its Vertex ultra high power module series. “We are very pleased to sign this procurement contract when photovoltaic glass is in such high demand,” said Trina assistant VP for purchasing and supply chain management, Chen Ye. “The cooperation can further increase the output of modules and better meet clients’ needs.”
With the purchase order running to the end of 2022, the glass will supply the “nearly 10 GW” of Vertex production facilities Trina has already established. The manufacturer plans to hit 21 GW of production capacity for the 210mm-wafer based products next year and 31 GW the year after.
Popular content
Trina said it has taken more than 2 GW of orders for its Vertex products to date.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.