Trina Solar signs $321m solar glass order

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a RMB2.1 billion ($320.5 million) purchase order to take 85 million m2 of photovoltaic glass from Changzhou Almaden.

Announcing the deal today, Trina said the glass would chiefly be used in its Vertex ultra high power module series. “We are very pleased to sign this procurement contract when photovoltaic glass is in such high demand,” said Trina assistant VP for purchasing and supply chain management, Chen Ye. “The cooperation can further increase the output of modules and better meet clients’ needs.”

With the purchase order running to the end of 2022, the glass will supply the “nearly 10 GW” of Vertex production facilities Trina has already established. The manufacturer plans to hit 21 GW of production capacity for the 210mm-wafer based products next year and 31 GW the year after.

Trina said it has taken more than 2 GW of orders for its Vertex products to date.