Jolywood launches 615W TOPCon solar module and all-black panel for residential segment

Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has launched two more bifacial solar module series based on the company's n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology.

The two series were dubbed JW-HD156N and JW-HD108N and have a power output of up to 615 and 430W, respectively. “The first module was conceived for the C&I rooftop and utility scale segment to provide higher generation gains,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The second product has an all-black design and will be mainly used in residential rooftop projects.”



The JW-HD156N panel is available in six versions, with nominal power ranging from 590 to 615W and a front side power conversion efficiency of 21.11 to 22%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 54.1 to 55.1V and the short-circuit current from 13.8 to 14.1A.

The double-glass product has dimensions of 2,465×1,134x35mm and a weight of 34.5kg. It is fabricated with 2mm glass and an anodized aluminum frame. The module can operate with a system voltage of 1,500V and in temperatures ranging between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.32% per degree Celsius.

The JW-HD108N module is sold with six different wattages, ranging from 405 to 430W and an efficiency spanning from 20.67% to 21.94%. This product can operate with a system voltage of 1,500V and has a power temperature coefficient of -0.32% per degree Celsius. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 37.3 to 38.3V and the short-circuit current is between 13.75 and 14.12A. It has a size of 1,728×1,134x30mm and weighs in at 27kg.

For both products, Jolywood offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is indicated at 0.4% while degradation for the first year of the panel’s lifetime is capped at 1%.

Jolywood recently commissioned a 1.5GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Taizhou City, in China's Zhejiang province. “With this new manufacturing facility, our TOPCon solar cell production capacity has now reached 3.6GW,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The other 2.1GW of capacity comes from another factory located in the Jiangsu province. “Our new production plant will produce cells based on larger wafers with a size of 182mm.”

In October, the company presented its bifacial 700W TOPCon solar module at Intersolar in Munich, Germany.