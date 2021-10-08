Jolywood unveils 700 W TOPCon PV module

Chinese solar module manufacturer Jolywood has presented its bifacial 700 W solar module at Intersolar in Munich, Germany.

The JW-HD132N panel is based on 210 mm wafers built with the company's n-type TOPCon 2.0 cell technology dubbed Niwa Max, which the manufacturer said reached efficiencies of up to 25.4% in the laboratory. This record has passed the China National Institute of Metrology's third-party testing certification and achieved the highest efficiency ever in the industry for a large wafer NTOPCon cell.

The 132-cell panel, which is the most powerful product manufactured by the company to date, is available in six versions, with nominal power ranging from 675 to 700 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.73 to 22.53%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 46.2 to 47.1 V and the short-circuit current from 18.57 to 18.82 A.

The double-glass product has dimensions of 2,384 x 1,303 x 35 mm and a weight of 38 kg. It is fabricated with 2.0 mm glass and an IP68 enclosure. The module can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and in temperatures ranging between -40 and 85 degrees Celsius. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.32% per degree Celsius.

Jolywood offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is indicated at 0.40% while degradation for the first year of the panel’s lifetime is capped at 1.0%.

In July, Jolywood started construction of its new solar cell factory in Taiyuan City, Shanxi province. The 16 GW manufacturing facility will exclusively produce TOPCon solar cells and its first, 8 GW phase is expected to be completed within 24 months. Jolywood signed the agreement for the project with the government of Taiyuan in May.

At the end of 2020, the company had an n-type TOPCon cell capacity of 2.1 GW and a module capacity of 2.7 GW.