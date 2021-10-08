Intersolar Europe day 3: Sign The Green Hydrogen Manifesto today!

Sign The Green Hydrogen Manifesto today!
As part of the Smarter E Europe Restart 2021, Hydrogen Europe, the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association DMV, the European Electrolyzer & Fuel Cell Forum EFCF, and Smarter E Europe have combined “to send a clear signal in favor of decarbonization and a sustainable circular economy” through “The Green Hydrogen Manifesto”, writes editor Blake Maitsch.
“Against the backdrop of the current realignment in politics, our manifesto aims to encourage decision-makers to factor in green hydrogen – whether in the energy sector or the economics sector,” says Werner Diwald, Chair of the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association DWV. “Because hydrogen that is produced from renewable sources is not only important for the energy transition. More importantly, it also provides huge opportunities for the economy of the European Union.”
The Manifesto presents 12 action points to the EU, as well as regional policymakers and governments. Actions include:
- The C02 content of energy carriers should serve as the new currency for energy systems;
- Certification of hydrogen as a global commodity; and
- Appointment of a dedicated EU Hydrogen Special Envoy.
Well over 50 companies and organizations are already signatories and supporters can still sign the manifesto at ees Europe Restart 2021 until 3:30 pm October 8, or online here.
Mondragon makes high-tech, adapting equipment its mantra
There’s been a genuinely ebullient mood among production equipment suppliers throughout the three days of Intersolar Europe, with a range of new EU-based PV cell and module projects presenting a wealth of opportunities for production equipment suppliers, according to editor in chief, Jonathan Gifford.
Basque-based production equipment supplier Mondragon Assembly had its new solar head Iñaki Madina on site, and he reported that the company had been swamped with enquiries over the first two days. There had not been even time for lunch, Madina reported – a doubled edged sword, it seems.
Iñaki Madina had taken over from Mondragon’s former solar business head Iñaki Legarda a little less than a year ago, and it was certainly not a case of the lesser of two Iñakis. Madina set out his vision and strategy for supplying the European solar market over the next few years, and it’s comprised of some exciting stuff.
On one side, he sees the future of European manufacturing as being high-tech projects, with a HJT, ECA encapsulant project and an IBC project two recent examples of Mondragon technology projects on display at the booth.
The other component of Mondragon’s strategy is the supply of relatively novel manufacturing concepts, such as automated BIPV module production, and production tools for specialized floating PV and agri-PV projects.
“Our basis to invest in technology with partnerships, in these new technologies, and what we are good at making equipment in which we adapt the new technology,” said Madina. “Our strategy is also focused in niche applications and adapting the solution for the customer.”
The hidden champions
Despite being hidden at Fraunhofer ISE institute’s booth, pv magazine’s Cornelia Lichter managed to unearth M10 Industries Business Development Manager, Michael Kroeffges and even CEO Philipp Zahn.
The two can sell you the stringers for their newest shingling matrix technology, which the company developed in close cooperation with Fraunhofer ISE. These devices can interconnect 12,000 cells per hour, which is probably comparable to conventional soldered connections.
The special thing about the shingling matrix is that soiling or a shadow on one point of the module does not affect an entire cell string. Instead, the current can flow around the obstacles. In addition, the shingled modules are aesthetic, with no gaps disturb the picture.
The finished module doesn't have to be square or flat, says Kroeffges. A gently curved car roof is exhibited as proof, which unfortunately reflects too much light for photos, but round or oval modules and even bifacials are also easy to produce, as the manufacturer is not bound by usual cell sizes.
Fringe copper coverage
One of the more unusual booths at Intersolar is from copper merchant Gindre, writes pv magazine’s Tristan Rayner. Despite being in the market for close to 200 years, it's Gindre's first time exhibiting at Intersolar.
On offer? Sustainable copper, 100% recycled. Who's interested? Battery companies, with Yves Lembke, Product Manager for E-Mobility, saying he was surprised by the number of battery startups interested in copper for upcoming projects.
Lembke confided to pv magazine it's a game of patience, with initial conversations taking up to a year to develop into orders. And, with demand increasing, Gindre is seeing improving margins after Covid-19 related slowdowns.
Live coverage from Days 1 & 2
Over the past two days, the pv magazine team has scoured the halls of Intersolar, meeting with the established market leaders, the new kids on the block, and the industry’s analysts to bring you the latest PV and energy storage trends from the ground.
We've covered everything from agrivoltaic wine, solar fencing, and giant dogs, to fears about supply shortages and innovative new products.
Make sure you check out the live coverage from Day 1 and Day 2. And stay tuned for more news from the final day of the show!