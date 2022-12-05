SND to open 1 GW factory for TOPCon solar modules in South Korea

SDN, a South Korean supplier of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, has revealed that it will build a new solar module factory in Gwangju, South Korea.
It said the new manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity of 1 GW. It will produce solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology, as well as modules featuring an unspecified tandem technology.
It said it will build the factory building by the end of 2023. It will deploy two 500 MW production lines by 2025. It currently operates two other factories in Gwangju.
Popular content
In June, SDN unveiled a glass-glass bifacial solar module line. The new SunDay 10 modules feature 144 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers.
The company is active in the distributed-generation PV segment and in large-scale solar project development. It has built several solar projects in Bulgaria, Japan and South Korea. Its shipbuilding division supplies outboard motors for fishing and leisure boats.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.