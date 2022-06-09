SDN launches 550 W solar module with 21.28% efficiency

SDN Co Ltd, a South Korean provider of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, recently began production of a new glass-glass bifacial module series with a power output of up 550 W at its factory in Gwangju, in southwestern Korea.
“We are also planning to launch the production of two new solar modules relying on M12 wafers with a nominal power of 590 W and 650 W, respectively, in the third quarter of this year,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The new module, dubbed SunDay 10, uses 144 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers and busbar technology. It is available in three versions with nominal power of 540 W to 550 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 20.89% to 21.28%. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.50 V and 49.80 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.85 A and 13.99 A.
The panel measures 2,279 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 32.8 kg. It is built with 2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and an aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.39% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
The new product comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 10-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.5% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 83.0% of the nominal output power.
SDN announced plans to start the new module production in September 2021. The company is also active in both the distributed generation and large-scale project development business. It has developed several solar parks across Bulgaria, Japan and its home country. Its shipbuilding division supplies outboard motors for fishing and leisure boats.
