Chinese PV Industry Brief: JinkoSolar achieves 26.1% efficiency for n-type TOPCon solar cell

JinkoSolar has announced a new world record for n-type solar cell efficiency, at 26.1%. The achievement has been confirmed by China's National Institute of Metrology, making it the seventh time that Jinko has raised the bar for n-type cell efficiency with its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. The record surpasses Jinko's previous achievement of 26.1%, announced in October. Jinko developed a hydrogenation process in collaboration with R&D partners, which was key to the achievement, alongside ultrafine metallization, an advanced diffusion process, and various material upgrades.
Longi said that its Longi Lerri v has signed an agreement with the government of Wuhu, Anhui province, to build a 15 GW solar module factory. The company will invest CNY 3 billion ($423 million) in the new facility.
Gaoce has signed a deal with the government of Henan province to invest CNY 210 million in 5 GW of wafer capacity. The wafer supplier's total capacity – including commissioned, under construction and planned capacity – currently stands at 52 GW.
Trina Solar said it has placed an order with Tonghe New Energy, its joint venture with Tongwei, to buy 10.6 GW of monocrystalline PERC cell products in 2023. It said 2,368 MW will be 182 mm cells and 8,215 MW will be 210 mm products. Trina Solar has a 35% stake in Tonghe, while Tongwei holds 65%.
PowerChina has launched a call to procure 26 GW of modules and inverters in 2023.
Vincent Shaw
Since 2014, Vincent Shaw has been reporting on the Chinese solar market for pv magazine. Based in Shanghai, he covers the latest market developments, company news, and industry trends in Greater China.
