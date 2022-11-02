Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei keeps PERC cell prices steady in November

Longi has recorded CNY 87 billion ($11.9 billion) of revenue for the first three quarters of 2022, up 54.9% year on year. Its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY 11 billion, up 45.3% on the year. Longi said in in September that its next-generation HPBC cell was officially in mass production.

Tongwei maintained the same prices for all types PERC cells in November, unchanged from September. It quoted 210 mm and 182 mm cells at CNY1.33/W, and 166 mm cells at CNY 1.31/W.

Trina Solar has secured 30 GW of solar glass supplies from Luoyang Glass. The two companies signed a long-term supply contract for the next two years based on a monthly price.

Xinyi Glass said it will start the process for its initial public offering in Shenzhen market. The Hong Kong-listed company has hired Guotai Junan Securities as its sponsor. It said it will use 60% of the proceeds from the IPO for a new solar glass project in China.