Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei keeps PERC cell prices steady in November

Longi has recorded CNY 87 billion ($11.9 billion) of revenue for the first three quarters of 2022, up 54.9% year on year. Its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY 11 billion, up 45.3% on the year. Longi said in in September that its next-generation HPBC cell was officially in mass production.
Tongwei maintained the same prices for all types PERC cells in November, unchanged from September. It quoted 210 mm and 182 mm cells at CNY1.33/W, and 166 mm cells at CNY 1.31/W.
Trina Solar has secured 30 GW of solar glass supplies from Luoyang Glass. The two companies signed a long-term supply contract for the next two years based on a monthly price.
Popular content
Xinyi Glass said it will start the process for its initial public offering in Shenzhen market. The Hong Kong-listed company has hired Guotai Junan Securities as its sponsor. It said it will use 60% of the proceeds from the IPO for a new solar glass project in China.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.