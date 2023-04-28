Jakson unveils lithium battery inverter for residential applications

From pv magazine India

Jakson Group has released a battery energy storage system for residential applications. It features a 3 kW hybrid inverter and a 4.8 kWh, 48V lithium-ion battery module managed by a battery management system.

The cathode material in the battery module is lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4). The whole 4.8 kWh BESS weighs around 80 kg. The battery module weighs around 40 kg.

Popular content

Jakson stated that the energy storage system can be customized up to megawatt scale, depending on power backup requirements. The system can charge from solar and grid supply, with a charging current of 0.5 C and discharging current of 1 C. The switching time is less than 10 milliseconds.

The Indian manufacturer says it is offering a five-year (3,000 cycles) warranty on the battery, which has a claimed lifetime of 10 years. The inverter also comes with a five-year warranty.