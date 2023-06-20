Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-May solar installations hit 61.21 GW

The NEA says China's cumulative installed PV capacity reached about 392 GW by the end of May 2023. In the first five months of this year, the country added 61.21 GW of new PV systems, with 12.9 GW deployed in May alone. April saw an addition of 14.65 GW, while March reached 13.29 GW. The newly installed PV capacity for the first two months of the year was 20.37 GW.
Longi said it plans to issue global depository receipts (GDRs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange to qualified international investors and other investors who meet the relevant requirements. The company says the net proceeds from the offering will hit CNY 20 billion ($2.78 billion) and will be used to support its production expansion plans in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam.
Popular content
China Resources Power says it plans to list its subsidiary, China Resources New Energy Holdings Ltd., on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the second half of 2023. The parent company will retain a minimum of 70% ownership in CR New Energy, using the IPO proceeds to fund the development of multiple wind and solar power projects in China, as well as for general working capital needs.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.