Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-May solar installations hit 61.21 GW

The NEA says China's cumulative installed PV capacity reached about 392 GW by the end of May 2023. In the first five months of this year, the country added 61.21 GW of new PV systems, with 12.9 GW deployed in May alone. April saw an addition of 14.65 GW, while March reached 13.29 GW. The newly installed PV capacity for the first two months of the year was 20.37 GW.

Longi said it plans to issue global depository receipts (GDRs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange to qualified international investors and other investors who meet the relevant requirements. The company says the net proceeds from the offering will hit CNY 20 billion ($2.78 billion) and will be used to support its production expansion plans in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

China Resources Power says it plans to list its subsidiary, China Resources New Energy Holdings Ltd., on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the second half of 2023. The parent company will retain a minimum of 70% ownership in CR New Energy, using the IPO proceeds to fund the development of multiple wind and solar power projects in China, as well as for general working capital needs.