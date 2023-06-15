Longi claims 33.5% efficiency for perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell

Longi’s R&D team has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.5% for a perovskite-silicon solar cell. The China-based module manufacturer made the announcement during Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany.

“Improving cell conversion efficiency and reducing the cost of electricity remain the perpetual theme driving the development of the photovoltaic industry,” said Longi President Li Zhenguo during the announcement speech.

The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has certified the results, which represent a 1.7% increase on the previous 31.8% efficiency rating, which was announced during the SNEC conference in late May in Shanghai, China.

The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has ranked Longi's latest efficiency results as the second-highest on record, following King Abdullah University of Science and Technology's (KAUST) achievement of 33.7% efficiency in June. Earlier in April, KAUST reported an efficiency of 33.2% for a perovskite/silicon tandem PV cell.

Longi has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency 14 times since April 2021. It claimed the world’s highest efficiency for silicon cells in November 2022, with a 26.81% efficiency rating for an unspecified heterojunction solar cell.