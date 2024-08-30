The Hydrogen Stream: Uniper opens hydrogen pilot in Germany

Hygreen and Andalusian-based Coxabengoa have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate on hydrogen technology advancement, market expansion for electrolyzer solutions in Europe, and production capacity expansion. “This agreement enables Hygreen Energy to rapidly increase its industrial prowess within the European market as it repositions for global growth, while broadening its commercial reach and expanding its innovation across hydrogen technologies,” said Hygreen, a Beijing-based manufacturer of PEM electrolyzers and alkaline electrolyzers, with 2 GW of manufacturing capacity.

Everfuel has revealed that Faro BidCo, an indirect subsidiary of Swiss Life Asset Management's infrastructure investment funds, will launch an unregulated voluntary tender offer to acquire all its shares. Denmark-based Everfuel said the offer will be NOK 13 ($1.23) per share, valuing the company's total issued share capital at approximately NOK 1.12 billion.

Uniper has opened its Hydrogen Pilot Cavern (HPC) Krummhörn demonstration plant in Germany, featuring a storage volume of nearly 500,000 norm cubic meters of green hydrogen. It said that surface equipment for injection is now in place, with a gas tightness test scheduled for Sept. 24, 2024, to start trial operations. “Essential experience can now be gathered here that can pave the way for large-scale and commercial hydrogen storage,” said Olaf Lies, the minister of economic affairs for the German state of Lower Saxony.

Air Liquide has inaugurated a 20 MW electrolysis plant in Oberhausen, Germany. It claims that it is the largest climate-neutral hydrogen production facility in the country, with an annual capacity of up to 2,900 tons. It said the plant is connected to its existing hydrogen pipeline, supplying renewable hydrogen for key industries and zero-emission mobility applications in the Rhine and Ruhr regions. Siemens Energy co-manufactured the stacks.

The US Department of Energy said it will provide $8.8 million for 11 university-based projects aimed at enhancing hydrogen-fueled turbines. It noted that the projects will focus on developing advanced materials and components to handle the extreme conditions of hydrogen combustion, enabling gas turbines to use up to 100% clean hydrogen for low-carbon power generation.