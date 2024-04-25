Solarge plans 500 MW BIPV module factory

Dutch solar panel manufacturer Solarge has raised €3 million ($3.24 million) to increase production capacity at its recently inaugurated manufacturing facility in Weert. The company produces panels that weigh less than 6 kg/m2 and are made without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These products are suitable for commercial and industrial (C&I) roofs unable to support heavier, conventional PV installations.

“Our current line is 100 MW or 200,000 modules annually,” Solarge chief technology officer (CTO), Gerard de Leede, told pv magazine. “It is the first of its kind, but it's not a pilot factory. We intend to move on in our Weert facilities to about 300 MW, which is maximum in relation to floor space,”

Solarge's panels are starting to appear in C&I projects across the Netherlands, such as the 225 kW rooftop project built for Eindhoven-based Different Doors company. Its CTO said that several new projects are underway in the meantime, and soon to be announced.

“We foresee a rising demand for our polymer-based lightweight, circular, PFAS-free rooftop solar modules. At the end of 2025, early 2026, Solarge will expand further with a new facility in The Netherlands of 500 MW, supported by the National Growth Fund in the Netherlands and other investors,” said de Leede, adding that a large part of the second plant will be for building-integrated PV (BIPV) products.

Popular content

“This plant will grow to 1 GW after 2026 in a second phase, also with Growth Fund and investors,” said de Leede.

With near-term plans to expand sales activities to neighboring markets in Belgium, Germany and France, the company is also working on licensing the technology for use in other regions. To that end, it recently signed a first memorandum of understanding for a manufacturing project with investment company Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (Infracorp Nigeria).

The new investors joining the financing round are two impact funds, Phase2.earth and Orchard Participations, together with existing early-stage investors.