Germany allocates 2.27 GW in latest utility-scale PV tender

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,271 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.
It assigned the capacity across 258 bids. The new allocations exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was oversubscribed, with 313 project proposals totaling 2.82 GW.
The average price came in at €0.0484 ($0.0565)/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0400/kWh to €0.0626/kWh.
From a regional perspective, the largest volume awarded was in Bavaria (689 MW), followed by Rhineland-Palatinate (251 MW) and Lower Saxony (250 MW).
In the previous auction of the same kind, around 2.15 GW of PV capacity was assigned, with prices ranging from €0.0388/kWh to €0.0495/kWh.
In the auction concluded in February, the German authorities allocated 2,150 MW of PV capacity across 242 bids. The auction's average price was €0.0476/kWh, with final prices spanning from €0.0388/kWh to €0.0495/kWh.
In another auction finalized in September 2024, the Bundesnetzagentur awarded 2.15 GW of PV capacity at a final average price of €0.0505/kWh, with final prices being between €0.0450/kWh and €0.0524/kWh.
In a procurement exercise held in May 2024, the allocated capacity was 2.23 GW of PV and the average final price was €0.0511/kWh. Final prices were between €0.0362/kWh and €0.0549/kWh.
