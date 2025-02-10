Germany allocates 2.15 GW in latest PV tender, final average price for first time under €0.05/kWh since 2019

Germany’s latest auction for utility-scale solar concluded with prices ranging from €0.0388 ($0.0400)/kWh to €0.0495/kWh. The procurement exercise was significantly oversubscribed.

Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur)

Image: Bundesnetzagentur

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,150 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.

It assigned the capacity across 242 bids. The new allocations slightly exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 524 project proposals totaling 4.70 GW.

The auction's average price came in at €0.0476/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0388/kWh to €0.0495/kWh.

From a regional perspective, the largest volume awarded was in Bavaria (916 MW), followed by Schleswig-Holstein (213 MW) and Lower Saxony (192 MW).

In the last auction, held in September 2024, the German authorities awarded 2.15 of PV capacity at a final average price of €0.0505/kWh, with final prices ranging between €0.0450/kWh and €0.0524/kWh.

In another utility-scale PV tender in May 2024, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 2.23 GW of PV at an average final price of €0.0511/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0362/kWh and €0.0549/kWh.

