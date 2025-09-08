France allocates 971 MW in ground-mounted PV tender

From pv magazine France

The French Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the eighth round of the Programmation Pluriannuelle de l'Energie PPE2 ground-mounted PV tender. It awarded 971 MW of total capacity to 165 projects.

The tender was open to PV projects ranging in size from 500 kW to 5 MW. The minimum carbon footprint was set at 200 kg CO2 eq/kW and the maximum at 550 kg CO2 eq/kW. The commissioning time is 30 months.

The procurement exercise concluded with an average price of €0.07948 ($0.09315)/kWh, slightly up from €0.07909/kWh in the previous procurement exercise.

According to consulting firm Finergreen, the developers that secured the largest shares were Générale du Solaire with 87.9 MW, Urbasolar with 63.9 MW, Engie with 57.2 MW, Innergex with 53 MW, EDF with 49 MW, CVE with 45,7 MW and Rubis Photosol with 43,8 MW.

In the seventh tender, the French authorities allocated 887.5 MW of solar capacity. In the sixth tender, concluded in December, 948.3 MW of total capacity was awarded across 120 projects, at an average price of €0.07928/kWh

In the fifth tender, finalized in March, the government awarded 92 projects totaling 911.5 MW at €0.0819. In the fourth tender of the series, the French authorities allocated 1.5 GW of PV capacity at an average price of €0.0824/kWh.

The next ground-mounted PV tender is expected to be held on December 12 and allocate around 925 MW of PV capacity.