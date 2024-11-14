France allocates 948.3 MW in ground-mounted PV tender

From pv magazine France

The French Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the sixth round of the Programmation Pluriannuelle de l'Energie PPE2 ground-mounted PV tender. It awarded 948.3 MW of total capacity to 120 projects.

The tender was open to PV projects ranging in size from 500 kW to 5 MW. The minimum carbon footprint was set at 200 kg CO2 eq/kW and the maximum at 550 kg CO2 eq/kW. The commissioning time is 30 months.

The procurement exercise concluded with an average price of €0.07928 ($0.0355)/kWh.

According to consulting firm Finergreen, 41 developers were identified among the sixth round's winners. The developers that secured the largest shares were Neoen with 166.7 MW, Urbasolar with 124.1 MW, TotalEnergies with 68.7 MW, and Arkolia with 56.8 MW.

In the fifth tender, finalized in March, the government awarded 92 projects totaling 911.5 MW at an average price of €0.0819. In the fourth tender of the series, the French authorities allocated 1.5 GW of PV capacity at an average price of €0.0824/kWh.

The next ground-mounted PV tender is expected to be held at the end of December and allocate around 925 MW of PV capacity.