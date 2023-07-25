French developer deploys removable ground-mounted solar plant

French renewable energy producer CVE has installed its first RespeeR Flex solar power plant at an industrial site owned by MSA group, a manufacturer of security equipment. The 187 KW installation will cover nearly 10% of the overall consumption of the MSA facility, which is located in Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne, Ain department, France.

The PV system is removable, as its PV modules are placed and ballasted on the ground. CVE said the assembly required only 10 months of work, compared to 24 months for a traditional installation.

“This solution … has greatly facilitated the validation stages within the MSA group,” Christophe Laurent, Maintenance and Infrastructure Manager at MSA, said. “Our group insurer was able to give the green light quickly.”

Businesses that have a land reserve with no short-term use can utilize these small PV plants to produce part of their electricity for a limited period of time. Beyond this date, they can choose to extend their contract or stop it in order to use the land for other purposes.

“In this case, CVE, which owns the fleet of panels, dismantles them and reinstalls them at another customer,” said Pierre de Froidefond, co-founder of CVE. “Today we have five other projects of this type under development and multiple requests.”