France allocates 911.5 MW in ground-mounted PV tender

The French Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the fifth round of the Programmation Pluriannuelle de l'Energie PPE2 ground-mounted PV tender. It awarded 911.5 MW of total capacity to 92 projects.
The tender was open to PV projects ranging in size from 500 kW to 5 MW. The minimum carbon footprint was set at 200 kg CO2 eq/kW and the maximum at 550 kg CO2 eq/kW. The commissioning time is 30 months.
The procurement exercise concluded with an average price of €0.0819/kWh.
In the fourth tender of the series, the French authorities allocated 1.5 GW of PV capacity at an average price of €0.0824/kWh.
According to consulting firm Finergreen, 34 developers were identified among the fifth round's winners and 21 secured less than 20 MW.
The developers that secured the largest shares were EDF with 191.4 MW, Neoen with 118.9 MW, Urbasolar with 83.7 MW, CVE with 64.1 MW, BayWa re with 63.4 MW, and Générale du Solaire with 39.9 MW.
