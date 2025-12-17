Chile awards 2025 power supply tender solely to Enel unit

From pv magazine LatAm

Enel Generación Chile, the Chilean unit of Italy’s Enel SpA, has won the full allocation in the 2025/01 electricity supply tender from Chilean energy regulator CNE, securing 100% of the contracted energy.

The tender covers 3,360 GWh of electricity per year for regulated customers from 2027 through 2030, equivalent to about 11% of projected regulated demand in 2027, according to the CNE.

Six companies participated in the process, submitting 708 bids representing nearly four times the required energy volume. Enel Generación Chile’s offer was selected as the most economically advantageous following the commission’s evaluation.

The awarded price was $64.499/MWh across all supply zones and time blocks, with 70% indexed to the Henry Hub natural gas benchmark and 30% linked to the Consumer Price Index, the CNE said. The price is below the average level of current contracts for 2026, estimated at $92.30/MWh, and is expected to lower projected regulated tariffs for 2027 by between 2% and 4%, depending on system costs and indexation effects.

The tender was divided into four supply zones – North, Central, Central-South and South – each split into three time-of-use blocks, a structure designed to improve flexibility and risk management for bidders. The indexation mechanism, which passes certain systemic costs through to prices, was retained to limit exposure for suppliers.

The CNE said the volume of bids and level of participation demonstrated strong competition, despite the outcome resulting in a single winning supplier. The Electric Companies Association and the Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Eléctricas (Fenacopel) described the result as consistent with prevailing market conditions and favorable for regulated customers.

The outcome follows a similar result in May 2024, when Enel Generación Chile won the full allocation of the 2023/01 national and international supply tender, securing 3,600 GWh per year across all zones and time blocks at a price of $56.679/MWh.