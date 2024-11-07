Chile publishes 2025-28 energy auction plan

From pv magazine LatAm

The National Energy Commission of Chile (CNE), through Exempt Resolution No. 581, has published a timeline for the energy auctions it plans to hold in the 2025-28 period. Overall, the CNE seeks to contract around 22,500 GWh through the new energy procurement scheme.

The document outlines a 2024 supply tender targeting 2,000 GWh per year. For 2026, Chile plans a bidding process with three energy blocks, each starting between 2029 and 2031. These blocks will secure supply volumes of 1,300 GWh, 1,000 GWh, and 3,400 GWh per year, respectively.

A tender is planned for 2027, with supply blocks starting between 2032 and 2033, offering 1,800 GWh and 7,000 GWh per year. For 2028, the tender will cover a total of 6,000 GWh per year, with supply beginning in 2034.

The CNE's Final Report on Electricity Supply Tendering projects that, based on national demand estimates, supply needs for distribution companies are only met through 2026.

“However, for the period 2027-29 there are net energy requirements, given that the total energy surpluses are not able to cover the deficits that occur during those years,” the report states. “Consequently, it is necessary to tender short-term supply needs, given that energy surpluses are not enough to cover the expected deficit.”

From 2030, the document states “a significant net deficit not covered by existing contracts,” which is why it states that bidding processes will be required to meet these supply needs.

Chile's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 8.5 GW at the end of December 2023, which represents around 25.6% of its total power generation capacity.