Enel inagurates 10 MWh second-life battery project at Italian airport

From ESS News

Italy’s largest second-life battery energy storage system was officially launched at Rome-Fiumicino airport yesterday.

State-owned gas and electric company Enel’s 2.5 MW/10 MWh Pioneer project comprises 762 battery packs and modules. Half the site’s batteries came from Mercedes-Benz, while electric vehicles (EVs) from Stellantis – which includes Chrysler and Citroën among its marques – supplied around 30% of Pioneer’s batteries, with the balance coming from Nissan cars.

Airport management company Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) collaborated on the project, which also drew on the expertise of Germany’s Fraunhofer research institute.

Rome-Fiumicino already boasts the largest self-consumption solar project at a European airport and Pioneer will be integrated with that “Solar Farm” facility.

