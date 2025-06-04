Enel inagurates 10 MWh second-life battery project at Italian airport

From ESS News
Italy’s largest second-life battery energy storage system was officially launched at Rome-Fiumicino airport yesterday.
State-owned gas and electric company Enel’s 2.5 MW/10 MWh Pioneer project comprises 762 battery packs and modules. Half the site’s batteries came from Mercedes-Benz, while electric vehicles (EVs) from Stellantis – which includes Chrysler and Citroën among its marques – supplied around 30% of Pioneer’s batteries, with the balance coming from Nissan cars.
Airport management company Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) collaborated on the project, which also drew on the expertise of Germany’s Fraunhofer research institute.
Rome-Fiumicino already boasts the largest self-consumption solar project at a European airport and Pioneer will be integrated with that “Solar Farm” facility.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.