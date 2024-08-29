Sweden adds 460 MW of solar in H1

Sweden installed 460 MW of solar in the first half of the year, according to statistics from the Svensk Solenergi, the main Swedish solar industry association.

The results point to a slowdown in Sweden's solar market, after a record 1.6 GW of PV capacity was deployed in 2023. Svensk Solenergi reports that 27,500 solar installations were connected in Sweden up to July 2024, slightly more than the 26,600 projects during the same period in 2022, but significantly fewer than the 66,000 connected last year.

The association said it expected the sharp decrease in installations. In early 2023, the solar market benefited from record-high electricity prices and global uncertainty, the group explained. In contrast, 2024 started with low electricity prices and an uncertain legal situation regarding green tax deductions for batteries.

“The slowdown in the first half of 2024 may look dramatic if you compare it to 2023. But if we look back a couple of years, we see that the number of installations is slightly higher than in 2022 and twice as many as in 2021, despite the ambiguities surrounding the green deduction that characterized the first half of 2024,” said Svensk Solenergi CEO Anna Werner.

Residential-scale installations under 20 kW accounted for 260 MW of additional grid-connected capacity through July. Werner noted that in June, the Swedish Tax Agency reinstated the green tax deduction for batteries in solar cell systems.

“Now we will see how the residential market recovers during the rest of the year, when homeowners do not have to drive around with the handbrake applied by mistake,” said Werner.

Meanwhile, medium-sized projects between 20 kW and 1,000 kW have accounted for 190 MW of newly connected power this year. This is a 75% increase from the same time period through July 2022.

“The commercial players continue to increase their investments, which shows that solar energy continues to be a good long-term investment,” said Werner.

Earlier this month, Swedish solar developers Alight and Svea Solar announced a partnership with state-owned Sveaskog, the country’s largest landowner, to develop 2 GW of new solar on Sveaskog’s land.

In May, Brion Solenergi started building a 14 MW rooftop solar array on Sweden’s largest warehouse. It has been billed as the largest rooftop solar project in the Nordic region.