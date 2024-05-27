Construction begins on Sweden’s largest rooftop PV system

The companies are using helicopters to lift the panels into place, as they are far more cost-effective than cranes, according to Brion Solenergi CEO Olle Blandin. This method will complete the lifting of material to the roof in 10 days, compared to an estimated three months with cranes.

DSV said its warehouse will only require about 25% of the electricity to be entirely self-sufficient. The rest will be stored in batteries to charge electric vehicles or sold back to the local electricity grid.

In March, the European Parliament approved legislation to require EU member states to integrate solar installations into future building works. More recently, Climate Action Network Europe said in a report that member states have not been keeping up with demand for rooftop solar.