Construction begins on Sweden’s largest rooftop PV system

Brion Solenergi has started working on the Nordic region’s biggest rooftop solar project. The 14 MW array will span the rooftop of a warehouse owned by Danish transport company DSV.

Image: Briongruppen

Brion Solenergi has started building a 14 MW rooftop solar array on Sweden’s largest warehouse, outside the town of Landskrona on the country’s southwestern coast.

The warehouse belongs to Danish transport company DSV, which is financing the solar installation. CPX, a Netherlands-based mounting system specialist, is helping Brion Solenergi to set up the solar facility with its Wave installation system.

The solar array will include almost 24,000 solar panels spanning 100,000 m2 of space, making it the largest such project in the Nordic region to date. Pejman Eidisson, sales manager Nordics for CPX, told pv magazine that the project will feature JinkoSolar Tiger Neo 72Hl4-(V) solar modules and Sungrow 350 kW inverters.

The companies are using helicopters to lift the panels into place, as they are far more cost-effective than cranes, according to Brion Solenergi CEO Olle Blandin. This method will complete the lifting of material to the roof in 10 days, compared to an estimated three months with cranes.

DSV said its warehouse will only require about 25% of the electricity to be entirely self-sufficient. The rest will be stored in batteries to charge electric vehicles or sold back to the local electricity grid.

In March, the European Parliament approved legislation to require EU member states to integrate solar installations into future building works. More recently, Climate Action Network Europe said in a report that member states have not been keeping up with demand for rooftop solar.

Sweden’s combined solar capacity surpassed 4 GW at the end of last year.

