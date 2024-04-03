Sweden reports higher than expected PV growth for 2023

Official statistics from Swedish energy agency Energimyndigheten say Sweden added approximately 1,600 MW of solar capacity in 2023.

The figure is at least 200 MW higher than estimates reported on by pv magazine last month.

Energimyndigheten says Sweden’s cumulative solar capacity now amounts to approximately 4 GW. It adds that solar cell installations produce almost as much electricity as is used in the entire Uppsala county during a year, at around 3 TWh.

The agency is predicting Sweden’s solar power will increase to 9 TWh in 2027.

Residential solar is currently the dominant solar market in Sweden. Energimyndigheten’s statistics state that at the end of 2023, 7% of grid-connected solar installations had a capacity of over 1 MW. Around 60% of them have a capacity of less than 20 kW.

Gothenburg is the municipality with the largest installed power capacity, standing at approximately 134 MW, equivalent to almost 3.4% of Sweden’s solar capacity. The city, located in the west of the country, is also the municipality that installed the most solar cell installations in 2023, with a total added output of 50.9 MW.

Last month, pv magazine heard from Swedish solar energy association Svensk Solenergi that the number of residential installations is expected to drop in 2024, while an increased number of utility-scale projects are in the pipeline.

Svensk Solenergi expects Sweden to add between 1 GW and 1.3 GW of new solar power in 2024.