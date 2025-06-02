Colombia announces 19 measures to unblock renewable energy projects

The participants include the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the National Environmental Licensing Agency (ANLA), the Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission (CREG), the Mining-Energy Planning Unit (UPME), the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), and the state-owned energy companies Interconexión Eléctrica SA (ISA) and Ecopetrol.

A statement described key measures including a decree introducing a new methodology for allocating electrical connection points. The decree contains a chapter addressing special cases such as projects with all permits but awaiting connection to start operations. It confirmed the government is developing a mechanism to free connection points currently tied to stalled projects without penalizing developers, allowing reassignment to viable schemes.

Another action established a delegation to the UPME to create the National Renewable Projects Information System. This system will improve sector monitoring and management, boosting transparency and efficiency in processing permits and licenses.

The package also includes a legal review of a resolution defining guidelines for permits to explore and exploit geothermal resources. The Ministry of Mines and Energy plans to publish the resolution for public comment soon, aiming to diversify the energy mix and support new technology development.

Deputy Minister Cristancho reiterated calls for the Attorney General’s Office to back the inter-institutional roundtable and oversee efficient management of regional autonomous energy providers responsible for many environmental procedures.

Currently, 52% of renewable energy projects are stalled due to procedures at these entities, including CorTolima, which has 12 projects on hold representing 240 MW not yet incorporated into the National Interconnected System.

The government is promoting the 6 GW Plus Plan to diversify the energy matrix and add 6 GW of renewable capacity through public-private partnership. The announced measures aim to accelerate solar, wind, and geothermal project execution and ensure electricity supply in coming years.

Colombia had 1.35 GW of operational PV capacity and 699.4 MW in testing at the end of March 2025, raising total installed PV capacity to 2.05 gigawatts, according to XM Colombia, operator of the National Interconnected System and administrator of the Wholesale Energy Market.