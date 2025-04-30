Colombia approaches 2 GW solar capacity milestone

From pv magazine LatAm

Colombia had 1.35 GW of operational PV capacity and 699.4 MW in testing at the end of March 2025, bringing the country’s total installed PV capacity to 2.05 GW, according to data from XM Colombia, operator of the National Interconnected System (SIN) and administrator of the Wholesale Energy Market (MEM).

The National Interconnected System (SIN) added 16 new electricity generation projects in the first quarter of 2025, including 13 solar and three thermal projects. These contributions totaled 16.05 MW for solar and 11.19 MW for thermal.

By March 31, 2025, Colombia’s total effective net electricity generation capacity reached 20,858.6 MW. Hydropower accounted for 63.39% with 13,221.8 MW, thermal generation 30.15% with 6,289.2 MW, and solar energy 6.46% with 1,347.6 MW.

Sixty-two projects are in initial testing, totaling 747.8 MW, with 57 solar projects accounting for 699.4 MW.

Wind power accounts for 31.9 MW in testing, hydropower 12.5 MW, and thermal power 4 MW.

Hydropower remains the dominant technology in Colombia’s energy mix, while wind power holds a small share, with two projects in testing totaling 31.9 MW. Thermal power continues to contribute through operational plants and new projects in testing.