Colombia’s PV capacity hits 1.2 GW

From pv magazine LatAm

Colombia's UPME has said that the country's cumulative installed PV capacity has reached 1,193 MW.

It noted that the nation's installed solar capacity crossed the 1 GW threshold following the recent commissioning of 240 MW of solar by Enel Colombia, the local subsidiary of Italy-based energy company Enel.

La Loma, a 150 MW plant in the Cesar Department, and Fundación, a 90 MW facility in the Magdalena Department, are both located in northern Colombia.

UPME said that 637.08 MW of solar and wind projects are close to commercial operation.

Colombia aims to reach 6 GW of renewable energy by 2026. The country had 457 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2022 and 952 MW by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.