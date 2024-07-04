Colombia’s PV capacity hits 1.2 GW

Colombia’s Mining and Energy Planning Unit (UPME) says the country’s PV capacity has reached 1,193 MW. The nation surpassed the 1 GW threshold several weeks ago with the commissioning of two large-scale solar facilities.

Image: Enel Colombia

Share

From pv magazine LatAm

Colombia's UPME has said that the country's cumulative installed PV capacity has reached 1,193 MW.

It noted that the nation's installed solar capacity crossed the 1 GW threshold following the recent commissioning of 240 MW of solar by Enel Colombia, the local subsidiary of Italy-based energy company Enel.

La Loma, a 150 MW plant in the Cesar Department, and Fundación, a 90 MW facility in the Magdalena Department, are both located in northern Colombia.

UPME said that 637.08 MW of solar and wind projects are close to commercial operation.

Popular content

World’s largest sodium-ion battery goes into operation
02 July 2024 The first phase of Datang Group’s 100 MW/200 MWh sodium-ion energy storage project in Qianjiang, Hubei Province, was connected to the grid.

Colombia aims to reach 6 GW of renewable energy by 2026. The country had 457 MW of installed PV capacity by the end of 2022 and 952 MW by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.