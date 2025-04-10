Colombia introduces new rules for energy communities

From pv magazine LatAm
The Comisión de Regulación de Energía y Gas (CREG), Colombia's energy regulator, has approved a final resolution allowing the creation of energy communities that can generate and sell energy to the grid.
CREG Resolution 101,072 of 2025 enables energy community members to participate in collective generation mechanisms, aiming to add at least 1 GW of renewable energy capacity.
The resolution is hailed as a milestone for Colombia’s electricity market, introducing virtual aggregation of borders to integrate users, even if geographically dispersed, within the same energy market area and local distribution system.
CREG said in a statement that this will open new opportunities for developing energy communities in the National Interconnected System (SIN) and Non-Interconnected Zones (ZNI).
Minister of Mines and Energy Edwin Palma said that energy communities in underserved regions, particularly in the Colombian Caribbean, will benefit from lower utility bills, with solar panels subsidized by the national government. He urged local authorities to promote energy democratization through these communities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.