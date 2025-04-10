Colombia introduces new rules for energy communities

From pv magazine LatAm

The Comisión de Regulación de Energía y Gas (CREG), Colombia's energy regulator, has approved a final resolution allowing the creation of energy communities that can generate and sell energy to the grid.

CREG Resolution 101,072 of 2025 enables energy community members to participate in collective generation mechanisms, aiming to add at least 1 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The resolution is hailed as a milestone for Colombia’s electricity market, introducing virtual aggregation of borders to integrate users, even if geographically dispersed, within the same energy market area and local distribution system.

CREG said in a statement that this will open new opportunities for developing energy communities in the National Interconnected System (SIN) and Non-Interconnected Zones (ZNI).

Minister of Mines and Energy Edwin Palma said that energy communities in underserved regions, particularly in the Colombian Caribbean, will benefit from lower utility bills, with solar panels subsidized by the national government. He urged local authorities to promote energy democratization through these communities.