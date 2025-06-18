Tender opens for solar solutions in Ukraine

The UNDP Office of Procurement, Crisis, Climate and Infrastructure has kicked off a tender for the supply of solar solutions in Ukraine.

The public notice to tender says a non-mandatory, pre-conference bid will take place on June 24, ahead of a deadline to submit applications on July 8. Further project details have not been disclosed.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian government commenced a €2 million ($2.3 million) pilot project with a municipality in Austria to expand solar infrastructure. It follows a series of solar inaugurations at hospitals and schools across Ukraine over the last year to help power critical facilities following the Russian invasion.

The Solar Energy Association of Ukraine says the country installed 800 MW to 850 MW of solar capacity in 2024, driven mainly by business and residential installations.