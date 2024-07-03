Ukraine receives solar panels to power hospitals

Ukraine has received a total of 5,876 solar panels made available under the Ray of Hope project, a joint initiative from the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the European Commission.

The panels, manufactured by Italian company Enel S.p.A, have a total capacity of around 2 MW. They will be delivered to healthcare facilities in the Zhytomyr, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv and Odesa regions.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry said the number of healthcare facilities to receive equipment will increase in the future. Additional equipment required for the installation of solar panels will be purchased via the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the launch of the Ray of Hope project towards the start of last year, when Enel announced it would donate the solar panels to the project.

Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine, said Russia’s constant attacks on Ukraine’s energy system are making medical infrastructure very vulnerable. “To ensure that medical facilities can provide uninterrupted medical care to patients, we are working to equip them with alternative energy sources. In particular, solar panels. This is an important step towards energy independence and stable operation of medical facilities,” Liashko added.

Earlier this year, a feasibility study from the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine assessed the potential of 37 solar projects at hospitals and water supply facilities in 18 Ukrainian cities and found the potential to generate an uninterrupted power supply if fully implemented.