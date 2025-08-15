Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices edge higher, wafers flat

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said polysilicon prices rose modestly in the week to Aug. 13. N-type reprocessed feedstock averaged CNY 47,400 ($6,520) per ton, up 0.42% week on week, while n-type granular silicon averaged CNY 44,500, up 0.45%. Wafer prices held steady. N-type G10L wafers (182×183.75mm/130μm) averaged CNY 1.2 each, G12R wafers (182×210mm/130μm) CNY 1.35, and G12 wafers (210×210mm/130μm) CNY 1.55 . Operating rates were largely unchanged, with two leading firms running at 50% and 46% capacity, integrated producers at 50% to 80%, and others in a similar range.

Sinopec has announced the results of its 2025 utility-scale and distributed photovoltaic module tenders. Four suppliers secured places in both categories: Longi, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, and GCL System Integration. While the total procurement volume was not disclosed, industry analysts estimate the combined utility-scale and distributed orders will exceed 10 GW.

China Electric Equipment Group has named the winners of its 2025 energy storage cell procurement, awarding a total of 7.2 GWh of 314 Ah cells. Cornex took the largest package at 2,920 MWh, followed by Trina Storage with 2,180 MWh, Hithium with 1,400 MWh, and Gotion with 700 MWh. The group’s earlier notice put the total annual procurement volume at 7,248 MWh, with almost all consisting of 314 Ah cells.