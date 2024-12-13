Hithium unveiles 6.25 MWh BESS, sodium-ion battery cell, installation-free home microgrid

A trifecta of cutting-edge products debuted at Hithium’s second Eco Day event held in Beijing on Thursday.

Image: Hithium

From ESS News

Chinese energy storage specialist Hithium has used its annual Eco Day event to unveil a trio of innovative products: a 6.25MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS), a specialized sodium-ion battery for utility-scale energy storage, and an installation-free home microgrid system.

On Thursday, Hithium introduced its ∞Pack+ full-scenarios high-capacity energy storage platform. The manufacturer said its five key advantages include high-capacity, standardization, platformization, scenario-based, and maintainability.

