Hithium unveiles 6.25 MWh BESS, sodium-ion battery cell, installation-free home microgrid

From ESS News

Chinese energy storage specialist Hithium has used its annual Eco Day event to unveil a trio of innovative products: a 6.25MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS), a specialized sodium-ion battery for utility-scale energy storage, and an installation-free home microgrid system.

On Thursday, Hithium introduced its ∞Pack+ full-scenarios high-capacity energy storage platform. The manufacturer said its five key advantages include high-capacity, standardization, platformization, scenario-based, and maintainability.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.