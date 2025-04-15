TrinaStorage launches Elementa 3 utility-scale battery storage system

The new utility-scale battery energy storage features 565 Ah cells and delivers a rated capacity of 6.017 MWh with a typical discharge duration of four hours.

Image: TrinaStorage

From ESS News

At the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) on April 10, TrinaStorage, the energy storage arm of Trina Solar, unveiled its latest-generation Elementa 3 liquid-cooled energy storage system, drawing wide attention from industry attendees.

The Elementa 3 system features high-performance 565 Ah battery cells and delivers a rated capacity of 6.017 MWh with a typical discharge duration of four hours. With an energy density of 420Wh/L, the system is designed to meet the growing demands for high-efficiency, high-density storage solutions.

It employs liquid cooling with an integrated top-mounted cooling structure, boosting energy density at project sites by 22% while maintaining battery operation temperature difference within a narrow 2.5 C range. This thermal stability enables over 10,000 full charge-discharge cycles over the system’s lifecycle.

