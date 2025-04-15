TrinaStorage launches Elementa 3 utility-scale battery storage system

From ESS News

At the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) on April 10, TrinaStorage, the energy storage arm of Trina Solar, unveiled its latest-generation Elementa 3 liquid-cooled energy storage system, drawing wide attention from industry attendees.

The Elementa 3 system features high-performance 565 Ah battery cells and delivers a rated capacity of 6.017 MWh with a typical discharge duration of four hours. With an energy density of 420Wh/L, the system is designed to meet the growing demands for high-efficiency, high-density storage solutions.

It employs liquid cooling with an integrated top-mounted cooling structure, boosting energy density at project sites by 22% while maintaining battery operation temperature difference within a narrow 2.5 C range. This thermal stability enables over 10,000 full charge-discharge cycles over the system’s lifecycle.

