Cornex unveils 472 Ah LFP cell enabling more than 7 MWh in a 20-foot container

From ESS News
On March 28, CORNeX, a lithium battery maker headquartered in Hubei Province, unveiled its fourth-generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage cell with a capacity of 472 Ah.
Measuring 74mm×220mm×225mm, the cell builds on the architecture of its predecessor, the 314Ah “Long π” cell, preserving its proprietary material formulations and automated production processes. This continuity ensures high reliability, thermal stability, safety compliance, and manufacturing consistency, while achieving a quantum leap in performance, the manufacturer said.
The 1,510.4 Wh nominal energy per cell marks a 50% surge over the 314 Ah model, driven by a 195 Wh/kg gravimetric energy density and 420 Wh/L volumetric density, figures that edge tantalizingly close to the theoretical ceiling for LFP chemistry.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.