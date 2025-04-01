Cornex unveils 472 Ah LFP cell enabling more than 7 MWh in a 20-foot container

The Chinese battery maker has launched its next-gen lithium iron phosphate cell which can be integrated with both 1,500 V and 2,000 V platforms. It plans to establish mass production by June 30 with an annual manufacturing capacity layout of more than 80 GWh.

Image: Cornex

From ESS News

On March 28, CORNeX, a lithium battery maker headquartered in Hubei Province, unveiled its fourth-generation ​ lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage cell with a capacity of 472 Ah.

Measuring ​74mm×220mm×225mm, the cell builds on the architecture of its predecessor, the ​314Ah “Long π” cell, preserving its proprietary material formulations and automated production processes. This continuity ensures ​high reliability, thermal stability, safety compliance, and manufacturing consistency, while achieving a quantum leap in performance, the manufacturer said.

The ​1,510.4 Wh nominal energy per cell marks a ​50% surge over the 314 Ah model, driven by a ​195 Wh/kg gravimetric energy density and ​420 Wh/L volumetric density, figures that edge tantalizingly close to the theoretical ceiling for LFP chemistry.

