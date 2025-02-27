Gotion launches 7 MWh BESS container, 650 Ah cell

The Chinese manufacturer has joined the energy density race with the release of its latest utility-scale battery energy storage system and high-capacity cells.

Image: Gotion

China’s Gotion High Tech has unveiled the latest generation of its lithium iron phosphate utility-scale battery energy storage products and mega-capacity cells, reflecting the industry trend towards packing more energy into the standard 20-foot container.

The new products were launched last week at the 2025 Japan International Secondary Battery Exhibition, which took place from February 19 to 21. During the exhibition, Gotion signed sales framework agreements with “a number of internationally renowned energy companies”, totaling more than 7 GWh in orders.

The Chinese manufacturer said its next-gen 20-foot container system packs 40% more energy and has a 40% smaller footprint compared to a standard 5 MWh system.

