Short circuit in cable causes fire at Taiwanese floating PV plant

A cable fire broke out today in a section of the 192 MW Lunwei East District floating solar park, located in the Changbin Industrial Park in Taiwan.

A statement sent to pv magazine by the contractor, Taiwan’s United Renewable Energy Engineering Co (URE), says that the fire was caused by a short circuit in a cable, resulting in the combustion of around 30 meters of cable line.

Approximately 10 MW of the floating PV plant was preventively shut down during the incident. The fire was brought under control within an hour, and restoration work has already recovered the cables and associated waste materials.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, URE’s statement adds, and there is currently no impact on the overall operation of the solar farm or its surrounding environment.

The company added that, in response to online rumours that solar modules had burned during the incident, its panels are primarily made of aluminum frames and glass, which do not contain any liquid and are not flammable.

“This combustion was limited to the insulation layer of the cable and wire connected externally, and did not affect the surrounding communities and waters, and no pollutants were leaked at the inspection site,” URE confirmed. “In addition, the scope of the fire was limited to the floating platform area inside the site, and there was no abnormality after the on-site investigation by the fire and environmental protection units.”

The floating solar array, located in Changhua County on Taiwan’s eastern coast, was commissioned last year. URE holds a 60% stake in the project, with Taiwanese independent power producer Hexa Renewables Co Ltd owning the remaining 40%.

In June, URE, which is also active in solar module production, announced plans to focus on its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module series.

Over 135,000 solar panels were damaged when Typhoon Danas struck Taiwan in early July this year, the majority of which were located in the south of the island.