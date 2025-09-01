Typhoon Danas damaged 135,000 solar panels in Taiwan

Taiwan’s Ministry of Environment has completed four rounds of water quality testing at the sites of solar power plants impacted by last month’s Typhoon Danas.

The typhoon, which struck southern Taiwan in early July, is said to have damaged over 135,000 solar panels operated by over 30 businesses. Damaged panels have since been cleared up or recycled at the majority of sites, although cleanup remains ongoing.

The ministry’s latest water tests were conducted at solar power plant sites on Hebao Island and Xiqian, which have recently completed restoration, and Xinzhuang, which is still undergoing cleanup.

According to an update published on the ministry’s website, other than some manganese values ​​that “were elevated due to local environmental factors”, levels of heavy metals were mostly undetectable or well below relevant environmental standards, indicating no abnormalities in water quality or risk of contamination.

“From the time the photovoltaic modules were damaged and immersed in water, to their subsequent removal and disposal, four sampling tests revealed no significant abnormalities in heavy metal concentrations, including lead, copper, and zinc, meeting the Surface Water Quality Classification Standards, indicating no water contamination,” the statement adds.

The ministry has also rebuked claims of discarded solar panels and birds dying after drinking water impacted by solar panel damage. It has called for an investigation into the spread of these allegations, asking citizens to remain vigilant in the face of AI-generated videos.

The solar modules used in Taiwan’s solar projects are composed of stable, solid materials that are unlikely to leak liquid, the ministry has said. It also pointed out that the damaged solar project sites are located in a detention pond, rather than on water used for drinking or on fish ponds.

The ministry’s update adds that only the Xinzhuang detention pond in Chiayi County remains to be cleared, with discarded solar panels still piled on the shore. It says these panels will be gradually transported to a disposal facility for recycling.

“The Ministry of Environment will continue to supervise local environmental protection bureaus throughout the process and enforce compliance,” the statement finishes. “Fines have been issued to those who fail to comply with deadlines, and operators have pledged to complete the removal as soon as possible.”