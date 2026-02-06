Aiko, Maxeon settle global back-contact patent dispute

Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies and Chinese solar cell and module maker Aiko Solar have announced a global settlement resolving all ongoing patent litigation between the two companies.

“Pursuant to the agreement, Aiko will obtain a license to all of Maxeon’s back-contact (BC) solar cell and module patents outside of the United States, including both existing patents and those to be newly added over the next five years,” the joint statement reads. “Also pursuant to the agreement, Maxeon has agreed to fully withdraw and terminate all pending and potential patent enforcement actions against Aiko, and Aiko has agreed to withdraw and terminate all invalidation efforts against Maxeon’s patents.”

No further details on the settlement were disclosed.

Maxeon started the legal suit against Aiko in 2023, when it filed a complaint before the Mannheim Regional Court concerning infringement of Maxeon's patent EP2297788. In May 2025, the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands rejected a preliminary injunction request that Maxeon filed against Aiko in relation to the patent. The same court rejected Maxeon’s initial injunction request in May 2024, prompting the company to immediately file an appeal.

In June 2024, Maxeon opened a second lawsuit against Aiko and several of its partners before the Unified Patent Court Local Division in Düsseldorf, claiming infringement of Maxeon's patent EP3065184.

In December 2025, Maxeon filed a new patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko before the Munich Regional Court I in Germany. This lawsuit claimed Aiko and its European distribution network infringed Maxeon’s core BC solar technology patent EP2297789B1 in Aiko’s “second- and third-generation” BC solar module products, sold in the European market.