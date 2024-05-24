Aiko Solar wins patent litigation case against Maxeon in Netherlands

The District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands has rejected a lawsuit filed by Singapore-based solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar claiming patent infringement by Chinese rival Aiko Solar.
The announcement was made by Aiko Solar. It said that the patent litigation case was related to patent EP2297788B1 for BC solar cells.
“The Dutch court decided that it was not plausible that Aiko's products would infringe Maxeon Solar's patent and therefore rejected the requested injunction,” the Chinese module maker said in a statement. “Aiko gives great importance to independent innovations and the protection of intellectual property.”
Maxeon Solar filed the patent lawsuit against Aiko Solar and German wholesaler Memedo GmbH in November 2023.
“The lawsuit against Aiko and Memodo is necessary to protect our intellectual property, significant R&D and other investments, as well as our reputation and deep heritage and culture of innovation,” Maxeon Solar said at the time.
The patent is related to proprietary and fundamental solar cell architectures for BC solar cells, also known as all-back contact (ABC) solar cells, or interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells. Maxeon Solar produces and sells modules with IBC solar cells.
In June 2023, Maxeon Solar filed a lawsuit against Tongwei for allegedly infringing on its patent for shingled hypercell technology.
