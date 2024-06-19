Maxeon initiates unitary patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko, partners

Singapore-based PV manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Düsseldorf Local Division of the Court of First Instance of Unified Patent Court.

The lawsuit is against Aiko Solar's units: Aiko Energy Germany GmbH, Solarlab Aiko Europe GmbH and Aiko Energy Netherlands B.V, as well as several of Aiko's European partners, including Memodo, Libra, VDH, PowerDeal, and Coenergia. Maxeon alleges the companies infringed on a Maxeon patent relating to solar cell technology.

Marc Robinson, Maxeon's Associate General Counsel, said that the company is seeking an injunction against Aiko and its distributors in each of the contracting member states, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. “Maxeon has a deep patent portfolio and will continue to take aggressive actions to stop infringing activities,” Robinson added.

Maxeon is also filing an appeal over a preliminary injunction decision in the Netherlands relating to its ongoing patent dispute with Aiko. In May, the judge ruled Aiko Solar had not infringed upon Maxeon Solar’s EP2297788B1 patent for back-contact solar cells. The lawsuit was first filed in November 2023.

In a statement released today, Maxeon says it “continues to firmly believe in the strength, validity, and enforceability of its patent portfolio and in its infringement claims filed against Aiko Energy Netherlands B.V. (formerly named Eironn Netherlands B.V.), VDH, and Libra.”

In March, Maxeon filed a lawsuit against Canadian Solar in a US court, claiming patent infringement on an unspecified TOPCon solar cell technology.

It was followed by two further patent infringement lawsuits in the US against South Korea’s Hanwha Qcells and Norway-headquartered REC Solar Holdings AS in April, which Maxeon said also related to unspecified TOPCon solar cell technology.