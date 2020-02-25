Voltalia acquires Greensolver

From pv magazine France.
French renewable energy project developer Voltalia has agreed to acquire of Greensolver, a France-based specialist in renewable power management services, for an undisclosed sum.
This operation allows the group to consolidate its position as an integrated player in renewable energies across the entire value chain, the company said. Voltalia already offers project development services, equipment supply, construction and operation and maintenance of power plants.
“The acquisition of Greensolver strengthens us in services to third-party customers, particularly in wind power while our services activity has until now been mainly focused on solar. I am delighted to welcome an entrepreneurial team recognized by its customers,” said Voltalia CEO, Sébastien Clerc.
Greensolver, which currently has 39 employees, provides technical, administrative and contractual services during all stages of a plant’s life, as well as management and advisory services, including financial review, planning and monitoring of construction, and optimization of operations maintenance among others.
It manages 95 power plants with a combined power of 1.4 GW located in nine European countries, mainly in France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. It also provides advisory services on power plants representing more than 15 GW. Last October, it launched a support offer for the repowering of renewable energy production plants, in collaboration with De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés business law firm.
Guy Auger, president of Greensolver since its inception, will continue to lead Voltalia’s new unit.
