Softbank injects another $10m into Swedish dye-sensitized solar specialist Exeger

Japan’s Softbank Group will invest another $10 million in Exeger, a Swedish company developing dye sensitized solar cells for integration into devices such as headphones and tablet computers.
In a joint press release, the two companies said the funds would help Exeger prepare its first products for shipment next year.
It is the second investment made by Softbank in Exeger through the lender’s SB Energy Corp. “A strong relationship with the SoftBank Group will be a key factor in successful deployment into new markets,” said Exeger CEO Giovanni Fili.
The company claims design features such as logos, artwork and images can be part of its solar cells and printed free-form and in various colors. The Exeger technology is said to be based on a dye-sensitized solar cell which uses a light-sensitive dye to collect energy, much like photosynthesis.
“We are very excited about our collaboration with Exeger, which has this incredible technology aimed at promoting the fusion of energy and information technology to help realize a more convenient and comfortable society,” said Shigeki Miwa, general manager of SoftBank Group’s CEO project office.
The Swedish company is producing PV devices in a factory in Stockholm. In June last year, Exeger opened an office in Shanghai as part of the Swedish Energy Agency’s Shanghai Cleantech Hub.
Softbank has invested heavily in solar energy in India, Saudi Arabia and Japan.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.