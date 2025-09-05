EU gives 10 GW solar, wind project priority status

A project aiming to deploy 10 GW of solar and wind capacity in Algeria and Tunisia is among a series of cross-border renewable energy (CB RES) projects to be given priority status by the European Commission.

The Medlink Renewable Generation (MedGen) project is a collaboration between Italy and the two African nations. The 10 GW of solar and wind will be tied to dedicated battery storage systems, with the energy generated used both locally and for export.

By being granted CB RES status, the project is eligible to apply for grants for studies or construction under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

The MedGen project is also planning to develop two 2 GW HVDC interconnectors that will export up to 22.8 TWh of electricity to Italy annually outside the scope of its CB RES certification. A statement published by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) says the MedGen project is “a flagship initiative, boosting sustainable development, regional integration and the EU’s energy diversification efforts”.

A total of 13 projects currently hold the CB RES status, with the MedLink project being one of five to be accredited last month.

The latest additions also include an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, a wind park spreading across the Latvian-Lithuanian border, a study on offshore wind potential in Portugal and the installation of renewables-based heating infrastructure in the neighbouring towns of Słubice in Poland and Frankfurt (Oder) in Germany.

CINEA says these projects are all key to “strengthening Europe’s energy security, promoting cross-border cooperation, and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy technologies in support of EU's energy and climate objectives.”

The EU also supports cross-border solar projects through other financing mechanisms. The bloc’s first cross-border solar tender launched in April 2023 under the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism. It saw CINEA sign grant agreements with seven solar projects across Finland with a combined capacity of 212.99 MW, to be financed with funds from Luxembourg.

A second cross-border solar tender ran in July 2024. The results of the tender were announced in May, supporting another seven solar projects in Finland alongside two wind projects in Estonia.