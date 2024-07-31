EU launches second cross-border solar, wind tender

The European Commission has kicked off the second cross-border tender for renewables under the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism (RENEWFM).
The call, which will remain open until March 4, 2025, will support the construction of ground mounted solar projects located in Finland and onshore wind projects located in Estonia. Projects must be built and commissioned within two to three years from the call closure. The tender will be managed by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).
The EU’s first cross-border solar tender launched in April 2023 and earlier this year, saw CINEA sign grant agreements with seven solar projects across Finland with a combined capacity of 212.99 MW.
The Commission established the RENEWFM in 2020 to encourage a greater uptake of renewables across the EU. Member states can either be contributing countries, and make direct payments to the programe, or be host countries, and allow installations to be developed in their territory. The contributing and host countries share the statistical benefits of the renewable energy produced.
Luxembourg is providing a voluntary payment of €52.4 million for the second funding call, after investing €40 million during the first.
CINEA says it will organise an information day later this summer, where it will explain call conditions, award criteria and ranking of tenders, as well as rules for grant disbursements.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.