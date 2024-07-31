EU launches second cross-border solar, wind tender

The European Commission has kicked off the second cross-border tender for renewables under the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism (RENEWFM).

The call, which will remain open until March 4, 2025, will support the construction of ground mounted solar projects located in Finland and onshore wind projects located in Estonia. Projects must be built and commissioned within two to three years from the call closure. The tender will be managed by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).

The EU’s first cross-border solar tender launched in April 2023 and earlier this year, saw CINEA sign grant agreements with seven solar projects across Finland with a combined capacity of 212.99 MW.

The Commission established the RENEWFM in 2020 to encourage a greater uptake of renewables across the EU. Member states can either be contributing countries, and make direct payments to the programe, or be host countries, and allow installations to be developed in their territory. The contributing and host countries share the statistical benefits of the renewable energy produced.

Luxembourg is providing a voluntary payment of €52.4 million for the second funding call, after investing €40 million during the first.

CINEA says it will organise an information day later this summer, where it will explain call conditions, award criteria and ranking of tenders, as well as rules for grant disbursements.