EU lists 166 cross-border energy projects to receive rapid support

The European Commission announced yesterday that 166 Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) or Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs) will receive streamlined permits and regulatory processes in order for the commission to meet European Green Deal targets.
The European Green Deal, approved July 2021, includes climate goals such as no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050.
The European Commission's list of projects will “now” be submitted to the European Parliament and the European Council, according to the press release. The bodies will accept or reject the list in full by March 2024 latest.
The projects will be eligible for EU financial support from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). Over half of the projects are reliant on electricity, offshore and “smart electricity” grid technology, according to the announcement. The European Commission said it expects to commission “many” of these projects between 2027 and 2030.
Popular content
Up to 65 hydrogen and electrolyzer projects are included, as well as 14 CO2 network projects.
PCIs are projects based in the EU and PMIs are projects based in other countries but connected to the EU. The EuroAsia Interconnector – an example of a PCI-approved project – aims to link Greece, Cyprus and Israel's power grids.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.