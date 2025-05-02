European Commission awards €52.4 million for solar projects in Finland

The European Commission has allocated funding for seven solar projects in Finland.

The €52.4 million funding package, delivered through the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism (RENEWFM), will also support the development of two onshore wind projects in Estonia.

Together, the nine projects have a combined capacity of 445.65 MW and are expected to be commissioned between 2027 and 2028.

The Finnish PV projects include the €4.2 million Laivakangas solar park, built on a former gravel extraction site, and the €5.9 million Lålby solar installation, on a repurposed waste deposit site.

The €3.5 million Lamminneva PV project and €5.6 million Isoneva solar array will built at former peat extraction sites, while the €7.7 million Kouvola Lakiasuo solar plant will be built in a repurposed peat production area.

The portfolio is rounded out by the €5.7 million JoSoleilTwo solar park and €1.1 million Pori Peittoo solar park.

The RENEWFM was established by the commission in 2020 to facilitate collaboration between contributing and hosting EU member states. In this case, Luxembourg acted as the contributing country by providing financial resources, while Finland and Estonia serve as hosting countries. The projects are the result of a call for tender held in July 2024.

The latest round of project announcements follows permits for seven solar projects in Finland agreed upon last year, totaling 213 MW of capacity.

Finland added 200 MW of solar in 2024, bringing the country’s total cumulative capacity to about 1.2 GW.