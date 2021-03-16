Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2021

We’ll be hanging virtually with German political heavyweights such as foreign minister Heiko Maas and energy peer Peter Altmaier at this year’s Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2021 to hear what contribution solar and storage can make to combating climate change.

pv magazine is live at BETD 2021.

Image: Max Hall for pv magazine

Head of the German Energy Agfency

Andreas Kuhlmann

There he is, there at the top.

Francesco la Camera

Francesco la Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is laying out exactly what needs to be done to the global energy system to save the planet.

