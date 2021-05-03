Skip to content

Top News

Floating structure design for offshore PV

Researchers at Norwegian research institute Sintef are testing a special floating structure that Equinor wants to deploy in offshore waters. The structure is built with an anchoring system that is claimed to give the installation enough freedom to cope with the waves.
Technology

Longi sets TOPCon cell record of 25.09%

The world's number one solar manufacturer said the result has been confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, Germany.
Energy Storage

Absorbent glass mat battery for residential storage

Silicon Valley-based start-up Gridtential has secured $12 million in funds to develop what it calls the world's first factory-ready, single-block, 24V, deep-cycle lead battery. The product is claimed to be ideal for personal mobility vehicles and renewab...
Announcements

pv magazine Webinar

pv magazine Webinar

Out with the old… A guide to successful inverter replacement

Registration Link

pv magazine Webinar

Household solutions for maximizing self-consumption using smart controls for heating and EV charging

Registration Link

REGISTER NOW!

Sponsored
Manufacturing

India’s Gautam Solar doubles capacity with new production line

Gautam Mohanka, managing director of New Delhi-headquartered Gautam Solar, told pv magazine its Haridwar module factory, now scaled up to 250 MW, is producing panels with a power output of up to 400 W, using mono PERC and polycrystalline cells.
Installations

Off-grid rooftop solar with metal-wrap-through solar modules

Chinese MWT solar module manufacturer Sunport has provided its S1 product for a solar-plus-storage commercial rooftop PV project in Japan. The array is linked to 165 kWh of storage and is equipped with flexible solar panels that weigh 1.3kg each.
Sponsored
Sponsored
Technology

Solar revitalizes abandoned desalination plant in Spain

A new €99 million solar project will help the Rambla Morales desalination plant, which shut down in 2011, to resume operations by fall 2022.
Installations

South Korea kicks off 2 GW PV tender

The Southeast Asian nation has included PV projects exceeding 20 MW in size for the first time in its solar energy procurement scheme. Selected projects will be awarded a fixed rate under a 20-year contract under the country's renewable energy certificat...
Technology

German utility-scale PV tender concludes with lowest price of €0.0469/kWh

Germany wrapped up another oversubscribed tender for large-scale solar last week, as well as an innovation tender for storage-linked PV projects.
All News

Press Releases

Sungrow Global Market Share Reaches 27% in 2020

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has released the annual report 2020 to shareholders, reporting that the fiscal performance remains prosperous and the global market share reached 27% in 2020.

LONGi strengthens commercial cooperation with Engie to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world

Longi announced the signing of a framework agreement with Engie Solar (Engie Group) and, as a first step, the commitment of new volumes (>600 MW) of its high efficiency PV modules for projects in several geographies.

Future-proofing investment in renewable energy at Kingston Solar Farm

BayWa r. e.

Norsk Solar and Finnfund establish unique financing platform for impact investing in developing countries

Norsk Solar AS, a fully integrated independent solar power producer focusing on emerging markets and corporate and industrial (C&I) in addition to utility-scale solar projects, today announce the establishment of a joint Investment Company with Finnfund, a development financier and impact investor.

View All Press Releases

Opinion & Analysis

Featured

Asia Pacific’s solarized digitization agenda

The virtual 7th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum was hosted in March by Japan's Ministry of the Environment, together with the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network (APAN) Secretariat. The theme was “Enabling Resilience for All: The Critical Decade to Scale-up Action” with the goal of formulating National Adaptation Planning for science and technology, and energy and fiscal policies that consider the interlinkages between climate change, health, and biodiversity. These nature- and ecosystem-based policies will serve as the basis for the Asia-Pacific region's contributions to the “Leaders’ Summit on Climate” in the United States; the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 15) in Kunming, China; and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Battery testing builds certainty

1

Owners and operators of energy storage systems, as well as investors, need transparent ways to evaluate battery performance. They need certainty that the selected batteries for their ESS projects will perform reliably, have predictable life expectancies, and meet projected revenue and contractual obligations over their lifetimes. The economic viability of entire projects depend on this confidence, writes Michael Kleinberg of DNV.

Analysis of France’s CRE4 PV tenders and their impact

This year will witness the end of the French program for PV tenders known as “CRE4”, which began in 2016. To date, they have enabled over 7.2 GW of solar capacity to benefit from a subsidized tariff (feed-in tariff or feed-in premium). A few months before the last CRE4 tenders and the launch of the PPE2 (or CRE5), Finergreen evaluates their impact on the French solar industry.

We all trust the PV performance ratio test – but should we?

1

The performance ratio test is at the core of the handover from EPC to owner. Yet sometimes, even when best practice is applied – and without particularly demanding guaranteed values to be achieved – these tests fail good projects. This can lead to costly delays and wasted effort spent trying to find issues that might not exist. Everoze Partner Dario Brivio reviews the likelihood of this happening and considers ways to increase confidence in the precision of such tests, based on recent independent analysis of real-world projects.

Solar and silver price hikes

3

The PV industry has experienced several rounds of price increases since the second half of 2020, from polysilicon to materials such as PV glass and films. Between July 2020 and February 2021, prices quoted for 3.2 mm and 2 mm glass surged by more than 60% per square meter. Prices for EVA and POE encapsulant films skyrocketed by more than 40% and 10%, respectively. Prices for silver paste also rose 7%, and have since remained stubbornly high. PV InfoLink Chief Analyst Corrine Lin examines the impact of silver’s recent price turbulence on PV cell manufacturing.

Strong growth ahead for battery storage

4

Annual battery storage installations will exceed 10 GW/28 GWh in 2021, following a particularly strong year in 2020, despite the challenges created by the global pandemic, writes IHS Markit analyst Mike Longson. Combined solar and storage will be a core focus for new deployment in 2021, as the front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter energy storage markets are both expected to grow significantly in the months ahead.

Covid-19

Featured

China’s Covid recovery saw green bond issuance rebound in second half of 2020

The $18bn worth of sustainable finance instruments floated in the nation last year marked a retreat from previous highs but, with most of the bonds issued from July onwards, the recovery is under way, according to the IFC, which is anticipating a more-than-$100 billion sector in emerging markets over the next three years.

African solar installers feel the pinch of rising panel prices

1

With Chinese manufacturers having warned they will pass on escalating component costs, and shipping expenses soaring since last summer, the rising price of solar is forcing some installers to redraft quotes, pv magazine has discovered.

India’s solar imports dipped 75% in ten months

Covid-19 disruption has been cited as the chief culprit as imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam slumped from April to January, but safeguarding duty also appears to have had an impact, with unaffected imports from nations such as Myanmar, Chad and Russia on the rise and Malaysian trade keeping steady.

Covid delays drove 20% dip in solar project revenue for Chinese developer last year

But new ventures into coal-fired steam and petrochemicals products helped state-owned China Shuifa Singyes towards a significantly healthier balance sheet in 2020.

GCL confirms thumping annual loss for 2020

The polysilicon maker lurched from a $17m profit in 2019 to a $960 million loss last year, according to an unaudited extract from its overdue annual figures. Publication is being held up by an auditor enquiry relating to a $71m abandoned-production-project pre-payment which appears to be either owed by, or to, a GCL subsidiary.

UK added 175 MW of solar in first quarter

More than 7% of the U.K.’s solar generation capacity is now unsubsidized, according to trade body Solar Energy UK, with the nation reaching more than 14 GW of photovoltaic projects during the first three months of the year.

Markets & Policy

Featured

What Asia needs to turn away from coal

2
Given the rapid decrease of the solar electricity cost, pv magazine explores the drivers and obstacles behind switching off coal and embracing photovoltaics and other renewable energy technology in Asia. The good news: things are moving in the right direction.

The weekend read: PV feed in, certified

2

As more renewable energy capacity is built, commissioned, and connected, grid stability concerns are driving rapid regulatory changes. In the European Union, regulatory changes are now building momentum. As the first mover, Germany has shown that achieving compliance can initially seem burdensome, but it can quickly be integrated into existing processes and platforms.

The Hydrogen Stream: 20 MW electrolyzer in Spain, hydrogen alliance between Russia and Germany

1

BP, Iberdrola and Enagás will power a 20 MW electrolyzer with 40 MW of solar in Spain. Automotive manufacturers Hyundai, Stellantis, Toyota and BMW sent a letter to European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans asking to support the continued expansion of a 700 bar hydrogen refuelling network in Europe.

Hungary launches third renewables auction

The Hungarian energy regulator expects to contract around 300 GWh of renewable energy in the procurement exercise.

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Another massive polysilicon deal, heterojunction module factory begins production

Polysilicon manufacturer Xinte Energy has signed a deal to supply 181,000 tons of poly to module manufacturer JA Solar from next April until December 2026. Anhui-based heterojunction module manufacturer Huasun announced this week that cells produced at its factory in Xuancheng City have achieved a maximum efficiency of 24.39%.

Germany installed 548.6 MW of PV in March

In the first three months of 2021, newly installed solar capacity reached 1.42 GW.

Installations

Featured

The future is female among Egyptian engineers

How do you achieve gender equality among shift-working engineers in a remote location in North Africa? With a clear vision and concrete measures, according to Scatec’s operations and maintenance (O&M) team in Egypt, which has a 30% share of female engineers.

Solar 101: Working the angles to maximize your solar system’s output

As a case study, the town of Normal, Illinois, shows how a roof’s latitude, pitch, and azimuth can affect energy output.

Offshore floating PV platform unveiled in the Netherlands

1

Dutch floating structure specialist Solarduck has built a pilot 65 kW floating PV array that will be connected to a 10 kW electrolyzer to produce hydrogen bonded with a liquid organic hydrogen carrier. The system is relying on the company’s proprietary floating technology that resembles an offshore oil platform.

Optimization algorithm for vertical agrivoltaics

1

Developed by Swedish scientists, the proposed algorithm is said to calculate a project’s ideal design by combining climatological data with figures on expected solar power generation, shading distribution, water for irrigation, and agricultural yield. Its creators spoke with pv magazine about the key parameters that the model seeks to determine, one of which is the optimal distance between the solar module rows depending on the kind of crop.

Agrivoltaics increases land productivity, improves animal welfare

New research from the United States has shown the numerous advantages of combining lamb grazing with solar power production. The researchers found, in particular, that the overall return from grazing was the same in both solar pastures and open pasture fields with no PV panels.

Bangladesh’s largest PV plant comes online

The solar facility will sell power to the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh under a 20-year PPA.

Technology

Featured

Filling the energy technology, poverty gap

Advanced technology is of little use if it cannot reach those who need it most. Two Indonesian companies – Kopernik, an NGO based in Bali, and Sumba Sustainable Solutions, from the island of Sumba – are trying to bridge the gap between those in need and those with technological solutions. They both focus on the PV electrification of rural areas and brightening Indonesia’s “last mile.”

Power controller to connect solar to terminals of electrolyzers

An Australian innovation, the unassuming-looking CQSola power controller has under-the-hood smarts that could significantly cut the cost of hydrogen produced using solar energy.

Solar pavement for historic square in Barcelona

2

The municipal government of Barcelona is supporting the development of a 50-square-meter pilot project to test the feasibility of PV-paving tech.

Keeping track of hydrogen for perovskite performance

Scientists in the United States discovered that hydrogen plays a leading role in the formation of defects in a perovskite film, which limit their performance as PV devices. The discovery, according to the researchers, offers further insight into observations already established by trial and error and could help to push the impressive efficiency achievements already made by perovskites even higher.

California to host 1 GW of compressed air storage

1

Two projects in California will fill part of the 1,600 MW of long-duration energy storage that state regulators have said is needed by 2026.

ITRPV: Large formats are here to stay

The 2021 edition of the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaics (ITRPV) was published today by German engineering association VDMA. The report, which forecasts technology trends across the solar industry, expects PERC to maintain its position as the dominant cell technology and notes that large wafer formats are here to stay.

Manufacturing

Featured

Bifacial adoption spurs rethink on PID

PV systems are unique among electronic devices, as they are expected to survive outdoors for at least 25 to 30 years. This makes module and system quality one of the cornerstones of guaranteed returns on investment. Potential-induced degradation (PID) is a critical failure mode with a potentially high financial impact. New research from imec and Hasselt University looks at the damaging impact that PID can have on bifacial technology, writes Michaël Daenen, a professor at EnergyVille and Hasselt University.

SEIA releases tool aimed at increasing solar supply chain transparency

The document is written to have “universal application” across product lines intended for export to the U.S. market, and is expected to be adopted by equipment manufacturers and U.S. importers.

Indian government outlines rules for production-linked incentive scheme

PV manufacturers seeking Indian state funding for new production lines will need to meet minimum scale and module-efficiency requirements, according to new government guidelines.

Sunowe’s panel-smuggling trial to resume in Germany

Sunowe’s trial over allegations of PV module smuggling is expected to resume on May 4. The company has been accused of not paying €20 million in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs.

Meyer Burger unveils 400 W heterojunction solar module

2

The solar module will be available in three versions – white, black, and glass-glass. The products have an output of up to 400 W, but when the bifacial effect is optimally used, the output of the glass-glass module can reach up to 430 W. Both the white and black modules weigh less than 20 kg

Large-area perovskite solar module with 18% efficiency

Researchers in Germany claim to have overcome the main challenge for the development of large-area perovskite PV modules – scaling up from the cell to the module level. They achieved an efficiency of up to 16.6% on a module surface of ​​more than 50 centimeters squared, and 18% on a module with an area of 4 centimeters squared.

Energy Storage

Featured

New EU battery rules support a sustainable industry

1
On Dec. 10, European Internal Market and Environment Commissioners Thierry Breton and Virginijus Sinkevičius, in conjunction with Vice President Maroš Šefčovič, announced a keenly anticipated piece of legislation: the commission’s proposal for modernized EU battery rules. Pia Alina Lange – head of communications for Recharge, the European battery industry association – says that while there are potential pitfalls with the new regulation, it could pave the way to sustainable industry development.

Pacific Energy to build Fortescue’s Pilbara grid-scale battery project

1

Contract Power Australia, a subsidiary of Pacific Energy, is set to design, construct, install and commission 42 MW of battery capacity for Fortescue Metals Group as part of its Pilbara Energy Connect project. The storage facility will be the largest grid-connected battery system in Western Australia.

Lack of policy hampers energy storage in Cyprus

1

Although the government last month started offering purchase incentives for residential batteries, a net metering regime which is in place for solar households means there is little to prompt PV owners to splash out more on storage.

Electric cars to store renewables in the Netherlands

We Drive Solar and Hyundai are planning to set up a network of 500 bi-directional EV recharging stations in the city and region of Utrecht. Through this technology, electric cars may contribute to the storage of renewable energy in a country affected by grid constraints.

Sungrow launches high-voltage battery and hybrid inverter for residential applications

4

The Chinese manufacturer will begin selling its new products in Australia and Europe. The hybrid inverter has an efficiency of up to 98.4% and the lithium iron phosphate battery features a storage capacity between 9.6 kWh and 102.4 kWh, depending on the number of modules.

China mandates energy storage as it sets 16.5% solar and wind target for 2025

1

The National Energy Administration has ordered grid companies to supply enough network connection points for all the solar and wind projects registered in 2019 and 2020, and said variable renewables should be supplying 11% of the nation’s electricity by the end of the year.

This website uses cookies to anonymously count visitor numbers. View our privacy policy.

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close