Job description

Senior Editor, U.S. at pv magazine group

pv magazine is the leading international trade media platform of the global solar and energy storage industry. Its flagship monthly magazine is the most widely read in the industry on a global basis. Its U.S. daily news website – and email newsletter – have grown considerably in recent years and have become the key news source for the industry, and form a key element of an expanding network of regional pv magazine sites. Events and special publications provide additional areas of growth for the business.

We are looking for a natural leader to join our team as a senior editor for the United States at pv magazine. The ideal candidate is a self-motivated team player that is passionate about renewable energy and the energy transition.

Duties:

Oversee pv magazine’s U.S. daily online coverage and website, including: prepare and write feature articles for the magazine; plan, commission, liaise, and edit articles from freelance contributors and in-house pv magazine editorial team on daily news coverage; coordinate with analyst columnists and guest contributors; manage special editorial features such as pv magazine awards; liaise with sales and marketing team on ongoing campaigns and commercial partnerships; prepare and distribute daily newsletter

Lead pv magazine U.S. events, webinars, and special projects including:

events, webinars, and special projects including: working with sales and marketing team on pv magazine events and partnerships;

provide event content coordination;

oversee and coordinate event promotion campaigns;

MC speaker panel events and host webinars.



Skills/Competencies

Excellent editorial judgment and journalistic / editing skills

Strong journalistic research and interview techniques

Some professional Social Media presence and awareness of platforms.

Outstanding public speaking abilities

Organized planning and management abilities;

Strong interpersonal skills and team management;

Ability to multitask and manage daily, weekly, monthly and ongoing projects;

Excellent communication and networking;

Relationships:

Reports directly to the Managing Director and Managing Editor of pv magazine Group;

Works in close partnership with sales team on content, client relationships, and events; Plays a leadership role with the U.S. and global teams of pv magazine

Works closely/manages freelance contributors and analysts;

Manages relationships with independent analyst contributors and key partners.

Location: U.S.-based (flexible regarding location in U.S.)

Application deadline: Please submit your resume and cover letter to pv magazine by COB Friday, November 15, 2019.

Candidates with experience in journalism, management, the energy/solar+storage sector will be given priority.

Contact:

Dr Michael Fuhs, Head of editorial department

pv magazine group GmbH & Co. KG

Kurfürstendamm 64 10707 Berlin

+49 030 213005033

www.pv-magazine.com

editors_jobs@pv-magazine.com

November 5, 2019